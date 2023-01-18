Piano Showdown: Sunny vs. Ryan

Extras
"Scherzo No. 2, Op.31."
24 year-old Thomas Torok vs. 19 year-old pianist Sofia Ros Gonzalez
"K. 141 in D Minor" by Domenico Scarlatti
"Sax Hero" by Philippe Geiss
Sonata No. 8 Op. 13 by Ludwig van Beethoven
18 year-old saxophonist Gisela Dekort Mesalles vs. 14 year-old pianist Andrew Sijie Li
12 year-old pianist Sunny vs. 11 year-old violinist Shang-En
"Violin Concerto No.2 in D minor, Op.22" by Henryk Wieniawski
Enjoy performances by some of the world’s best young classically trained musicians.
24 year-old Thomas Torok vs. 19 year-old pianist Sofia Ros Gonzalez
18 year-old saxophonist Gisela Dekort Mesalles vs. 14 year-old pianist Andrew Sijie Li
12 year-old pianist Sunny vs. 11 year-old violinist Shang-En
25 year-old violinist Sophia vs. 24 year-old pianist Thomas
14 year-old flutist Nikka vs. 18 year-old saxophonist Gisela
9 & 13 year-old pianists Sophie & Alexander vs. 11 year-old violinist Shang-En
19 year-old accordion player Sofia Ros Gonzalez vs. 24 year-old soprano Solène Le Van
17 year-old pianist Artemy Sokolovsky vs. 14 year-old pianist Andrew Sijie Li