Piano Showdown: Sunny vs. Ryan

Sunny Ritter, a 12 year-old pianist from Austria, plays Frédéric Chopin's "Andante Spianato et Grand Polonaise Brillante" in E-flat major, Opus 22. Then, Ryan Huang, an 11 year-old pianist from Canada, performs Paraphrase on Verdi's Rigoletto by Franz Liszt. Hosts: Pia Toscano & Arabella Fenyves. Judges: Albert Frantz, Christina Petrowska Quilico & Gerald Grünbacher.