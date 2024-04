Senior Finals: Thomas vs. Sofia

Thomas Torok, a 24 year-old pianist from Canada, plays "Scherzo No. 2, Op.31." by Frédéric Chopin. Then, Sofia Ros Gonzalez, a 19 year-old accordion player from Spain, performs "Sonata K.141 in D minor" by Domenico Scarlatti. Hosts: Pia Toscano & Arabella Fenyves. Judges: Albert Frantz & Gerald Grünbacher.