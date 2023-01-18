Piano Battle: Artemy vs. Andrew

Artemy Sokolovsky, a 17 year-old pianist who recently fled from Russia, performs "Scherzo in C sharp minor, Op. 39" by Frédéric Chopin. Then, Andrew Sijie Li, a 14 year-old pianist from Canada, plays "Hungarian Rhapsody No. 12" by Franz Liszt. Hosts: Pia Toscano & Arabella Fenyves. Judges: Albert Frantz, Christina Petrowska Quilico & Gerald Grünbacher.