Vectors and 2D Motion: Crash Course Physics #4

Extras
Latest Episodes
Shini introduces the idea of Quantum Mechanics and how it helps us understand light.
Why is e=mc2 such a big deal? And what about this grumpy cat in a box and probability?
Let's talk Einstein and Nuclear Physics. What does E=MC2 actually mean? Why is it useful?
We've all heard of relativity, but what is it? How does it relate to light and motion?
Getting power at home is pretty amazing – and much more complicated than it may seem.
We've talked about how AC circuits change voltage, but let's take a deeper look.
Sunlight, moonlight, torchlight... They all work the same. Let's talk about light!
Light's behavior seems counterintuitive. That is, until you figure out light is a wave.
We've learned about light and how to bend it to our will. But what can we LEARN from it?
Maxwell's Equations tell us a lot about electromagnetic interactions and physics.