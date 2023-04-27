Daniel's Birthday/Daniel's Picnic

Extras
A new family is moving into the Neighborhood of Make-Believe!
Daniel visits his friend Juan Carlos in a new neighborhood.
Ride along to school with Daniel, Katerina, Prince Wednesday and O the Owl!
After a long day, Daniel and the kids sing a quiet lullaby for Baby Margaret.
Daniel and Max learn how to ask./O the Owl is worried about joining his friends.
Daniel and O both want to use a green apron, so they learn to take turns.
Dylan and her mom help at the community garden.
A song about waiting for your turn to do something.
Daniel imagines he can make anything out of bubbles.
Daniel learns that pulling weeds is an important job while gardening.
Daniel finds many surprises on his walk./Daniel gives his neighbors a surprise!
Daniel learns friends like different things./Jodi learns others like to play differently.
Miss Elaina wants a bandage that’s just right. / Chrissie and her friends make a ramp.
The Neighborhood celebrates Dr. Anna and Baker Aker’s wedding!
Daniel is unsure about a new babysitter. / O the Owl is unsure about a sleepover.
Daniel is feeling a little nervous for his first trip to the hospital.
Daniel's class meets a substitute teacher named Mr. Malik and learns different can be fun.
Daniel visits Dr. Plat, his new dentist. / Daniel gets his first haircut.
There are times to be silly and times to be calm.