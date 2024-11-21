100 WVIA Way
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood

Daniel Does It His Way/Katerina and O Go Ice Skating

Season 7 Episode 5 | 26m 10s

Daniel is sad when he can't make footprints in the snow like Prince Wednesday. Instead, he makes them his own way./Katerina is upset when she can't read like O. She learns she can read the story in her own way by describing the pictures.

Aired: 01/06/25 | Expires: 04/04/25
Watch 0:15
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Something New About Trolley- Watch Now!
Watch Now! There's something new about Trolley in new episodes of Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Clip: 0:15
Watch 1:05
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
"Look Around and See What You Can Use" Song
A song about how you can look around and see what you can use to do something.
Clip: S7 E8 | 1:05
Watch 2:00
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Teacher Harriet's Craft Containers
Teacher Harriet makes craft containers for her students.
Clip: S7 E8 | 2:00
Watch 2:30
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Jodi and Max Make a Boat
Jodi and Max look around to see what they can use to make a boat!
Clip: S7 E8 | 2:30
Watch 3:06
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel and O's Delivery Truck
Daniel and O look around to see what they can use to play post office!
Clip: S7 E8 | 3:06
Watch 0:51
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Jodi's Racecar
Jodi imagines she is driving a racecar made from things she finds!
Clip: S7 E8 | 0:51
Watch 2:00
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Lady Elaine's Locket
Lady Elaine makes a special locket with pictures of her family inside.
Clip: S7 E4 | 2:00
Watch 1:39
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Moonshot Museum
Lyric goes to the Moonshot Museum to meet people who are building a spaceship!
Clip: S7 E4 | 1:39
Watch 2:15
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Ways to Say Hello
Daniel learns different ways to say hello to his friends!
Clip: S7 E4 | 2:15
Watch 1:31
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Katerina the Flying Kittycat
Miss Elaina learns that Katerina wants to play in a different way than she does.
Clip: S7 E4 | 1:31
Watch 26:10
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel and Mom Make a Treat/Jodi Sleeps at Her Dad's House
tbd
Episode: S7 E2 | 26:10
Watch 26:10
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel Finds Out What's Fair/O Finds Out What's Fair
tbd
Episode: S7 E13 | 26:10
Watch 26:10
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel and Dad Say Sorry/O the Owl Says Sorry
tbd
Episode: S7 E11 | 26:10
Watch 26:10
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Something New About Trolley
Daniel Tiger and his friends take a Trolley boat ride and sing a song.
Episode: S7 E1 | 26:10
Watch 26:10
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel Asks What Friends Like/Miss Elaina’s Space Restaurant
Daniel asks his friends how they like to say hello./Miss Elaina and Katerina ask play together.
Episode: S7 E4 | 26:10
Watch 26:10
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel and O Make Deliveries/Jodi Makes a Boat with Max
Daniel and O are playing post office./Teacher Harriet and Max play with a homemade boat.
Episode: S7 E8 | 26:10
Watch 26:10
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel Doesn't Want to Miss Out/Cousins at the Castle
Daniel has to go potty./Prince Wednesday needs to get dressed before he can go outside.
Episode: S7 E7 | 26:10
Watch 26:10
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel’s Surprising Day/Daniel Makes a Surprise
Daniel finds many surprises on his walk./Daniel gives his neighbors a surprise!
Episode: S6 E15 | 26:10
Watch 26:10
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Pizza Day at School/Daniel and Jodi Like Different Things
Daniel learns friends like different things./Jodi learns others like to play differently.
Episode: S6 E13 | 26:10
Watch 26:30
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Miss Elaina’s Bandage/A Fair Place to Play (ASL)
Miss Elaina wants a bandage that’s just right. / Chrissie and her friends make a ramp.
Episode: S6 E6 | 26:30