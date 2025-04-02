100 WVIA Way
International Jazz Day

International Jazz Day from Morocco

Season 2025 Episode 1

Jeremy Irons hosts an extraordinary International Jazz Day All-Star Global Concert featuring performances by renowned musicians including Herbie Hancock, Dee Dee Bridgewater, Shemekia Copeland, Melody Gardot, Femi Kuti, Marcus Miller and many more.

Aired: 04/24/25
Extras
Watch 0:30
International Jazz Day
Trailer
World-renowned artists assemble for an International Jazz Day All-Star Concert in Tangier, Morocco.
Preview: S2025 E1 | 0:30
Watch 5:14
International Jazz Day
"Uewo Muite Aruuko"
Jazz virtuoso Hiromi gives a stunning performance of "Uewo Muite Aruuko."
Clip: S2023 E1 | 5:14
Watch 4:33
International Jazz Day
"Lovely Day"
Vocal sensation Jośe James delivers an uplifting rendition of "Lovely Day."
Clip: S2023 E1 | 4:33
Watch 5:41
International Jazz Day
"On My Way To Harlem"
Gregory Porter delivers a poignant performance of his song "On My Way to Harlem."
Clip: S2023 E1 | 5:41
Watch 4:25
International Jazz Day
"Walk Until I Ride"
A lively performance by Shemekia Copeland singing her song "Walk Until I Ride."
Clip: S2023 E1 | 4:25
Watch 0:30
International Jazz Day
Preview
Jazz stars from around the globe come together to celebrate the unifying power of music.
Preview: S2023 E1 | 0:30
Watch 2:34
International Jazz Day
Highlights From International Jazz Day
Jazz stars from around the globe come together to celebrate the unifying power of music.
Clip: S2023 E1 | 2:34
Watch 0:30
International Jazz Day
Preview
Jazz stars from around the globe come together to celebrate the unifying power of music.
Preview: 0:30
Watch 5:14
International Jazz Day
"Bring Him Back Home (Nelson Mandela)"
Enjoy a moving performance of "Bring Him Back Home (Nelson Mandela)."
Clip: S2021 E1 | 5:14
Watch 3:45
International Jazz Day
"I Put A Spell On You"
Watch a powerful performance of Jay Hawkins and Herb Slotkin's "I Put A Spell On You."
Clip: S2021 E1 | 3:45
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • International Jazz Day from the United Nations
  • International Jazz Day 2022
  • International Jazz Day Season 2021
  • Season 2020
  • Season 2019
  • International Jazz Day From Cuba
Watch 55:06
International Jazz Day
International Jazz Day from the United Nations
Jazz stars from around the globe come together to celebrate the unifying power of music.
Episode: S2023 E1 | 55:06
Watch 53:49
International Jazz Day
International Jazz Day Celebration 2022
Jazz stars from around the globe come together to celebrate the unifying power of music.
Episode: S2022 E1 | 53:49
Watch 1:54:06
International Jazz Day
International Jazz Day 10th Anniversary Celebration
A look back at 10 years of historic International Jazz Day concerts.
Episode: S2021 E1 | 1:54:06
Watch 55:10
International Jazz Day
International Jazz Day from Australia
World-renowned jazz artists assemble for International Jazz Day in Australia.
Episode: S2020 E1 | 55:10
Watch 55:05
International Jazz Day
International Jazz Day from St. Petersburg
Join more than two dozen world-renowned artists for an extraordinary all-star concert.
Episode: S2019 E1 | 55:05
Watch 54:05
International Jazz Day
International Jazz Day From Cuba
Enjoy the renowned jazz artists who perform a concert in Havana.
Episode: S2018 E1 | 54:05