International Jazz Day

International Jazz Day from the United Nations

Season 2023 Episode 1 | 55m 06s

Jazz stars from around the globe come together to celebrate the unifying power of music, featuring performances by Herbie Hancock, David Sanborn, Shemekia Copeland, Gregory Porter, Lizz Wright, José James, Hiromi, Marcus Miller, Ravi Coltrane and more.

Aired: 04/27/23 | Expires: 05/27/23
Extras
Watch 5:14
International Jazz Day
"Uewo Muite Aruuko"
Jazz virtuoso Hiromi gives a stunning performance of "Uewo Muite Aruuko."
Clip: S2023 E1 | 5:14
Watch 4:33
International Jazz Day
"Lovely Day"
Vocal sensation Jośe James delivers an uplifting rendition of "Lovely Day."
Clip: S2023 E1 | 4:33
Watch 5:41
International Jazz Day
"On My Way To Harlem"
Gregory Porter delivers a poignant performance of his song "On My Way to Harlem."
Clip: S2023 E1 | 5:41
Watch 4:25
International Jazz Day
"Walk Until I Ride"
A lively performance by Shemekia Copeland singing her song "Walk Until I Ride."
Clip: S2023 E1 | 4:25
Watch 0:30
International Jazz Day
Preview
Jazz stars from around the globe come together to celebrate the unifying power of music.
Preview: S2023 E1 | 0:30
Watch 2:34
International Jazz Day
Highlights From International Jazz Day
Jazz stars from around the globe come together to celebrate the unifying power of music.
Clip: S2023 E1 | 2:34
Watch 0:30
International Jazz Day
Watch 5:14
International Jazz Day
"Bring Him Back Home (Nelson Mandela)"
Enjoy a moving performance of "Bring Him Back Home (Nelson Mandela)."
Clip: S2021 E1 | 5:14
Watch 3:45
International Jazz Day
"I Put A Spell On You"
Watch a powerful performance of Jay Hawkins and Herb Slotkin's "I Put A Spell On You."
Clip: S2021 E1 | 3:45
Watch 5:40
International Jazz Day
"La Belle Vie"
Dee Dee Bridgewater delivers a stunning performance of the classic "La Belle Vie."
Clip: S2021 E1 | 5:40
Watch 53:49
International Jazz Day
International Jazz Day Celebration 2022
Jazz stars from around the globe come together to celebrate the unifying power of music.
Episode: S2022 E1 | 53:49
Watch 1:54:06
International Jazz Day
International Jazz Day 10th Anniversary Celebration
A look back at 10 years of historic International Jazz Day concerts.
Episode: S2021 E1 | 1:54:06
Watch 55:10
International Jazz Day
International Jazz Day from Australia
World-renowned jazz artists assemble for International Jazz Day in Australia.
Episode: S2020 E1 | 55:10
Watch 55:05
International Jazz Day
International Jazz Day from St. Petersburg
Join more than two dozen world-renowned artists for an extraordinary all-star concert.
Episode: S2019 E1 | 55:05
Watch 54:05
International Jazz Day
International Jazz Day From Cuba
Enjoy the renowned jazz artists who perform a concert in Havana.
Episode: S2018 E1 | 54:05