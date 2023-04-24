International Jazz Day from the United Nations

Extras
Jazz virtuoso Hiromi gives a stunning performance of "Uewo Muite Aruuko."
Vocal sensation Jośe James delivers an uplifting rendition of "Lovely Day."
Gregory Porter delivers a poignant performance of his song "On My Way to Harlem."
A lively performance by Shemekia Copeland singing her song "Walk Until I Ride."
Jazz stars from around the globe come together to celebrate the unifying power of music.
Jazz stars from around the globe come together to celebrate the unifying power of music.
Jazz stars from around the globe come together to celebrate the unifying power of music.
Enjoy a moving performance of "Bring Him Back Home (Nelson Mandela)."
Watch a powerful performance of Jay Hawkins and Herb Slotkin's "I Put A Spell On You."
Dee Dee Bridgewater delivers a stunning performance of the classic "La Belle Vie."
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
International Jazz Day 2022
-
International Jazz Day Season 2021
-
Season 2020
-
Season 2019
-
International Jazz Day From Cuba
Jazz stars from around the globe come together to celebrate the unifying power of music.
A look back at 10 years of historic International Jazz Day concerts.
World-renowned jazz artists assemble for International Jazz Day in Australia.
Join more than two dozen world-renowned artists for an extraordinary all-star concert.
Enjoy the renowned jazz artists who perform a concert in Havana.