Why Did Attosecond Physics Win the Nobel Prize?

The 2023 Nobel prize in physics has been awarded to three physicists for opening a new window in physics—but it's not a window to a new size scale or a new mode of seeing—-it’s for a new window in time. It’s for attosecond physics—the billionth of a billionth of a second that represents the timescale of the insides of atoms. This year’s Nobel in physics is for a microscope in time.