PBS Space Time

Will The Sun’s Magnetic Field Flip This Year?

Season 10 Episode 13 | 16m 11s

Solar activity is still increasing in a sunspot cycle that is proving way more intense than scientists predicted. Just how much stronger is it going to get?

Aired: 06/19/24
Watch 17:25
PBS Space Time
Is It Impossible To Cross The Event Horizon? | Black Hole Firewall Paradox
So you’ve decided to jump into a black hole...
Episode: S10 E12 | 17:25
Watch 12:51
PBS Space Time
What’s The Universe’s Strongest Particle Accelerator?
We only recently figured out where cosmic rays are coming from.
Episode: S10 E11 | 12:51
Watch 13:28
PBS Space Time
Can Black Holes Unify General Relativity & Quantum Mechanics?
Black hole complementarity may force us to rethink what it means to say that it exists.
Episode: S10 E10 | 13:28
Watch 20:15
PBS Space Time
Interstellar Expansion WITHOUT Faster Than Light Travel
To travel the stars without faster than light travel we’re going to need a generation ship.
Episode: S10 E9 | 20:15
Watch 16:19
PBS Space Time
What Happens If You Jump Into A Black Hole?
Today we are jumping into a black hole. Again.
Episode: S10 E8 | 16:19
Watch 15:36
PBS Space Time
Why Is The World Rushing Back To The Moon?
The Moon: humanity’s first destination beyond our atmosphere.
Episode: S10 E7 | 15:36
Watch 15:07
PBS Space Time
How Eclipses Revealed Our Solar System
So how did humans figure out the solar system? Eclipses!
Episode: S10 E6 | 15:07
Watch 15:02
PBS Space Time
What If Gravity is Not A Fundamental Force?
Is gravity just an emergent effect of entropy?
Episode: S10 E5 | 15:02
Watch 14:28
PBS Space Time
Does Space Emerge From A Holographic Boundary?
Is our 3-D universe is just the inward projection of an infinitely distant boundary?
Episode: S10 E4 | 14:28
Watch 14:12
PBS Space Time
Dark Forest: Should We Not Contact Aliens?
What if aliens are deliberately keeping quiet for fear that they might be destroyed?
Episode: S10 E3 | 14:12
