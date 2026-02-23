Dark Energy Is Driving the Universe Apart. We May Finally Know Why.

Extras
There’s a new generation of experiments that may unlock the gravity particle.
The universe thrums with quantum fields, except something may be missing: the sterile neutrino.
Gravitons, the particle of quantum gravity, may be impossible to detect.
We go in depth on black holes: the strangest objects in the universe!
2025 was the international year of quantum science, but today we examine its origins.
We’ve found lots of “habitable” worlds but we don’t know what factors are needed for life.
What is the graviton, and does it even exist?
Does quantum mechanics allow the future to retroactively influence the past or not?
Antimatter drives sound like science fiction, but they may not be as far as you think.
Life on mars could result in humanity’s destruction via Fermi Paradox.
How to build a particle collider the size of the solar system.