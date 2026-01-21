100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS Space Time

The Universe Itself Might Be Hiding the Gravity Particle From Us

Season 11 Episode 19 | 18m 42s

To progress to the next level in understanding reality, we need to combine quantum mechanics and Einstein’s general relativity. And to do that, most physicists believe we need a theory of quantum gravity which means we need gravitons.

Aired: 01/12/26
Extras
Watch 21:17
PBS Space Time
Do We Live in the Rarest Solar System In The Universe? We're about to find out!
We’ve found lots of “habitable” worlds but we don’t know what factors are needed for life.
Episode: S11 E17 | 21:17
Watch 21:31
PBS Space Time
The Gravity Particle Should Exist. So Where Is It?
What is the graviton, and does it even exist?
Episode: S11 E16 | 21:31
Watch 23:22
PBS Space Time
We Were Wrong About the Quantum Eraser!
Does quantum mechanics allow the future to retroactively influence the past or not?
Episode: S11 E14 | 23:22
Watch 19:52
PBS Space Time
Why Antimatter Engines Could Launch In Your Lifetime
Antimatter drives sound like science fiction, but they may not be as far as you think.
Episode: S11 E15 | 19:52
Watch 19:14
PBS Space Time
Why Life on Mars Will Doom Humanity
Life on mars could result in humanity’s destruction via Fermi Paradox.
Episode: S11 E13 | 19:14
Watch 19:01
PBS Space Time
At What Point Does Spacetime Become Quantum?
How to build a particle collider the size of the solar system.
Episode: S11 E12 | 19:01
Watch 12:39
PBS Space Time
The Most Important Satellite You’ve (Probably) Never Heard Of
One of the most important reasons we go to space is to know our own planet better.
Episode: S11 E11 | 12:39
Watch 16:18
PBS Space Time
Is There a Simple Proof For a Vast Multiverse?
Is there evidence for the existence of an enormous number of other universes?
Episode: S11 E10 | 16:18
Watch 17:14
PBS Space Time
Why The Multiverse Could Be Real
Can something that exists be bad science?
Episode: S11 E9 | 17:14
Watch 18:56
PBS Space Time
Why Is All DNA Right Handed?
It may be that our very DNA inherited its twist from the underlying handedness of reality.
Episode: S11 E8 | 18:56
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • PBS Space Time Season 11
  • PBS Space Time Season 10
  • PBS Space Time Season 9
  • PBS Space Time Season 8
  • PBS Space Time Season 7
  • PBS Space Time Season 6
  • PBS Space Time Season 5
  • PBS Space Time Season 4
  • PBS Space Time Season 3
  • PBS Space Time Season 2
  • PBS Space Time Season 1
Watch 21:17
PBS Space Time
Do We Live in the Rarest Solar System In The Universe? We're about to find out!
We’ve found lots of “habitable” worlds but we don’t know what factors are needed for life.
Episode: S11 E17 | 21:17
Watch 21:31
PBS Space Time
The Gravity Particle Should Exist. So Where Is It?
What is the graviton, and does it even exist?
Episode: S11 E16 | 21:31
Watch 23:22
PBS Space Time
We Were Wrong About the Quantum Eraser!
Does quantum mechanics allow the future to retroactively influence the past or not?
Episode: S11 E14 | 23:22
Watch 19:52
PBS Space Time
Why Antimatter Engines Could Launch In Your Lifetime
Antimatter drives sound like science fiction, but they may not be as far as you think.
Episode: S11 E15 | 19:52
Watch 19:14
PBS Space Time
Why Life on Mars Will Doom Humanity
Life on mars could result in humanity’s destruction via Fermi Paradox.
Episode: S11 E13 | 19:14
Watch 19:01
PBS Space Time
At What Point Does Spacetime Become Quantum?
How to build a particle collider the size of the solar system.
Episode: S11 E12 | 19:01
Watch 12:39
PBS Space Time
The Most Important Satellite You’ve (Probably) Never Heard Of
One of the most important reasons we go to space is to know our own planet better.
Episode: S11 E11 | 12:39
Watch 16:18
PBS Space Time
Is There a Simple Proof For a Vast Multiverse?
Is there evidence for the existence of an enormous number of other universes?
Episode: S11 E10 | 16:18
Watch 17:14
PBS Space Time
Why The Multiverse Could Be Real
Can something that exists be bad science?
Episode: S11 E9 | 17:14
Watch 18:56
PBS Space Time
Why Is All DNA Right Handed?
It may be that our very DNA inherited its twist from the underlying handedness of reality.
Episode: S11 E8 | 18:56