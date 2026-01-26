100 WVIA Way
PBS Space Time

The Particle We’ve Been Chasing for 30 Years Might Not Exist

Season 11 Episode 20 | 18m 33s

The universe thrums with quantum fields; and the particles of matter and force emerge as vibrational manifestations of the deep symmetries of these fields. The layers and reflections of those symmetries give us the wonderful richness of what we call the standard model of particle physics. Except there seems to be something missing: the sterile neutrino.

Aired: 01/21/26
Watch 18:42
PBS Space Time
The Universe Itself Might Be Hiding the Gravity Particle From Us
Gravitons, the particle of quantum gravity, may be impossible to detect.
Episode: S11 E19 | 18:42
Watch 1:38:18
PBS Space Time
Black Holes. Explained. For 1.5 Hours.
We go in depth on black holes: the strangest objects in the universe!
Special: 1:38:18
Watch 25:02
PBS Space Time
Heisenberg Made a Discovery in 1925. We Still Can't Explain It
2025 was the international year of quantum science, but today we examine its origins.
Episode: S11 E18 | 25:02
Watch 21:17
PBS Space Time
Do We Live in the Rarest Solar System In The Universe? We're about to find out!
We’ve found lots of “habitable” worlds but we don’t know what factors are needed for life.
Episode: S11 E17 | 21:17
Watch 21:31
PBS Space Time
The Gravity Particle Should Exist. So Where Is It?
What is the graviton, and does it even exist?
Episode: S11 E16 | 21:31
Watch 23:22
PBS Space Time
We Were Wrong About the Quantum Eraser!
Does quantum mechanics allow the future to retroactively influence the past or not?
Episode: S11 E14 | 23:22
Watch 19:52
PBS Space Time
Why Antimatter Engines Could Launch In Your Lifetime
Antimatter drives sound like science fiction, but they may not be as far as you think.
Episode: S11 E15 | 19:52
Watch 19:14
PBS Space Time
Why Life on Mars Will Doom Humanity
Life on mars could result in humanity’s destruction via Fermi Paradox.
Episode: S11 E13 | 19:14
Watch 19:01
PBS Space Time
At What Point Does Spacetime Become Quantum?
How to build a particle collider the size of the solar system.
Episode: S11 E12 | 19:01
Watch 12:39
PBS Space Time
The Most Important Satellite You’ve (Probably) Never Heard Of
One of the most important reasons we go to space is to know our own planet better.
Episode: S11 E11 | 12:39
