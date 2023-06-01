100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sign In
PBS Passport
The School of Greatness with Lewis Howes

Ivan Joseph - Self-confidence, Self-Love, Self-Care

Season 1 Episode 113 | 26m 46s

Transformation Coach Ivan Joseph shares how to overcome the opinions of others and build the self-confidence necessary for a greater life.

Aired: 05/03/21
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 26:46
The School of Greatness with Lewis Howes
Inky Johnson
Entrepreneur and motivational speaker Inky Johnson finds the positives in adversity.
Episode: S3 E301 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The School of Greatness with Lewis Howes
Evy Poumpouras
Evy Poumpouras shares insights on how to become the most effective communicator.
Episode: S3 E302 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The School of Greatness with Lewis Howes
Ray Dalio
The best and worst ways to invest your money in a world that is always changing.
Episode: S3 E311 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The School of Greatness with Lewis Howes
Dr. Rahul Jandial
Dr. Rahul Jandial shares why emotional regulation is the most important skill to learn.
Episode: S3 E303 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The School of Greatness with Lewis Howes
Mel Robbins
Common mistakes couples make in their relationships and how to better handle emotions.
Episode: S3 E304 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The School of Greatness with Lewis Howes
Vinh Pham
Exercises to increase your flexibility and how to future-proof your body.
Episode: S3 E305 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The School of Greatness with Lewis Howes
Dr. Mariel Buqué
How to understand the different levels of trauma and dealing with triggering moments
Episode: S3 E312 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The School of Greatness with Lewis Howes
Jason Redman
A retired US Navy Seal shares how to become a stronger leader in all areas of your life.
Episode: S3 E307 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The School of Greatness with Lewis Howes
Susan Pierce Thompson
Tthe science behind food addiction and how you can overcome negative eating habits.
Episode: S3 E310 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The School of Greatness with Lewis Howes
Vanessa Van Edwards
The social cues you need to know to improve the quality of your relationships.
Episode: S3 E308 | 26:46
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • The School of Greatness with Lewis Howes Season 3
  • The School of Greatness with Lewis Howes Season 2
  • The School of Greatness with Lewis Howes Season 1
Watch 26:46
The School of Greatness with Lewis Howes
Susan Pierce Thompson
Tthe science behind food addiction and how you can overcome negative eating habits.
Episode: S3 E310 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The School of Greatness with Lewis Howes
Matthew Walker
Everything you need to know about sleep and how to create better sleeping habits.
Episode: S3 E309 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The School of Greatness with Lewis Howes
Nick Lavery
How to deal with pain and grief and the tools necessary to be a great leader.
Episode: S3 E313 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The School of Greatness with Lewis Howes
Ray Dalio
The best and worst ways to invest your money in a world that is always changing.
Episode: S3 E311 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The School of Greatness with Lewis Howes
Dr. Mariel Buqué
How to understand the different levels of trauma and dealing with triggering moments
Episode: S3 E312 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The School of Greatness with Lewis Howes
Jason Redman
A retired US Navy Seal shares how to become a stronger leader in all areas of your life.
Episode: S3 E307 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The School of Greatness with Lewis Howes
Vanessa Van Edwards
The social cues you need to know to improve the quality of your relationships.
Episode: S3 E308 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The School of Greatness with Lewis Howes
Dr. Rahul Jandial
Dr. Rahul Jandial shares why emotional regulation is the most important skill to learn.
Episode: S3 E303 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The School of Greatness with Lewis Howes
Vinh Pham
Exercises to increase your flexibility and how to future-proof your body.
Episode: S3 E305 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The School of Greatness with Lewis Howes
Muniza Mazari
How to become the source of your own joy and the importance of solitude.
Episode: S3 E306 | 26:46