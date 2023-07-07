100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sign In
PBS Passport
The School of Greatness with Lewis Howes

Susan Pierce Thompson

Season 3 Episode 310 | 26m 46s

Professor of Brain and Cognitive Science and Author Susan Pierce Thompson shares the science behind food addiction, how it affects your brain and how you can overcome your negative eating habits.

Aired: 04/30/23 | Expires: 08/31/23
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 26:46
The School of Greatness with Lewis Howes
Matthew Walker
Everything you need to know about sleep and how to create better sleeping habits.
Episode: S3 E309 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The School of Greatness with Lewis Howes
Nick Lavery
How to deal with pain and grief and the tools necessary to be a great leader.
Episode: S3 E313 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The School of Greatness with Lewis Howes
Ray Dalio
The best and worst ways to invest your money in a world that is always changing.
Episode: S3 E311 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The School of Greatness with Lewis Howes
Dr. Mariel Buqué
How to understand the different levels of trauma and dealing with triggering moments
Episode: S3 E312 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The School of Greatness with Lewis Howes
Jason Redman
A retired US Navy Seal shares how to become a stronger leader in all areas of your life.
Episode: S3 E307 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The School of Greatness with Lewis Howes
Vanessa Van Edwards
The social cues you need to know to improve the quality of your relationships.
Episode: S3 E308 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The School of Greatness with Lewis Howes
Dr. Rahul Jandial
Dr. Rahul Jandial shares why emotional regulation is the most important skill to learn.
Episode: S3 E303 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The School of Greatness with Lewis Howes
Vinh Pham
Exercises to increase your flexibility and how to future-proof your body.
Episode: S3 E305 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The School of Greatness with Lewis Howes
Muniza Mazari
How to become the source of your own joy and the importance of solitude.
Episode: S3 E306 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The School of Greatness with Lewis Howes
Mel Robbins
Common mistakes couples make in their relationships and how to better handle emotions.
Episode: S3 E304 | 26:46
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • The School of Greatness with Lewis Howes Season 3
  • The School of Greatness with Lewis Howes Season 2
  • The School of Greatness with Lewis Howes Season 1
Watch 26:46
The School of Greatness with Lewis Howes
Jason Redman
A retired US Navy Seal shares how to become a stronger leader in all areas of your life.
Episode: S3 E307 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The School of Greatness with Lewis Howes
Vanessa Van Edwards
The social cues you need to know to improve the quality of your relationships.
Episode: S3 E308 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The School of Greatness with Lewis Howes
Matthew Walker
Everything you need to know about sleep and how to create better sleeping habits.
Episode: S3 E309 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The School of Greatness with Lewis Howes
Nick Lavery
How to deal with pain and grief and the tools necessary to be a great leader.
Episode: S3 E313 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The School of Greatness with Lewis Howes
Ray Dalio
The best and worst ways to invest your money in a world that is always changing.
Episode: S3 E311 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The School of Greatness with Lewis Howes
Dr. Mariel Buqué
How to understand the different levels of trauma and dealing with triggering moments
Episode: S3 E312 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The School of Greatness with Lewis Howes
Inky Johnson
Entrepreneur and motivational speaker Inky Johnson finds the positives in adversity.
Episode: S3 E301 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The School of Greatness with Lewis Howes
Vinh Pham
Exercises to increase your flexibility and how to future-proof your body.
Episode: S3 E305 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The School of Greatness with Lewis Howes
Muniza Mazari
How to become the source of your own joy and the importance of solitude.
Episode: S3 E306 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The School of Greatness with Lewis Howes
Mel Robbins
Common mistakes couples make in their relationships and how to better handle emotions.
Episode: S3 E304 | 26:46