100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The School of Greatness with Lewis Howes

Top Hacks for Shredding Fat, Gaining Muscle & Crushing Goals

Season 4 Episode 404 | 26m 46s

Join Lewis Howes as he talks with Nick Bare, founder of Bare Performance Nutrition, about his journey from a college startup to a leading fitness brand. Learn essential morning routines, goal-setting strategies, and tips for consistency. Nick shares his military-learned values of leadership, integrity, and team building to help you achieve your fitness goals and more.

Aired: 09/30/24 | Expires: 12/13/24
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 26:46
The School of Greatness with Lewis Howes
Inky Johnson
Entrepreneur and motivational speaker Inky Johnson finds the positives in adversity.
Episode: S3 E301 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The School of Greatness with Lewis Howes
Evy Poumpouras
Evy Poumpouras shares insights on how to become the most effective communicator.
Episode: S3 E302 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The School of Greatness with Lewis Howes
Ray Dalio
The best and worst ways to invest your money in a world that is always changing.
Episode: S3 E311 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The School of Greatness with Lewis Howes
Dr. Rahul Jandial
Dr. Rahul Jandial shares why emotional regulation is the most important skill to learn.
Episode: S3 E303 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The School of Greatness with Lewis Howes
Mel Robbins
Common mistakes couples make in their relationships and how to better handle emotions.
Episode: S3 E304 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The School of Greatness with Lewis Howes
Vinh Pham
Exercises to increase your flexibility and how to future-proof your body.
Episode: S3 E305 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The School of Greatness with Lewis Howes
Dr. Mariel Buqué
How to understand the different levels of trauma and dealing with triggering moments
Episode: S3 E312 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The School of Greatness with Lewis Howes
Jason Redman
A retired US Navy Seal shares how to become a stronger leader in all areas of your life.
Episode: S3 E307 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The School of Greatness with Lewis Howes
Susan Pierce Thompson
Tthe science behind food addiction and how you can overcome negative eating habits.
Episode: S3 E310 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The School of Greatness with Lewis Howes
Vanessa Van Edwards
The social cues you need to know to improve the quality of your relationships.
Episode: S3 E308 | 26:46
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • The School of Greatness with Lewis Howes Season 4
  • The School of Greatness with Lewis Howes Season 3
  • The School of Greatness with Lewis Howes Season 2
  • The School of Greatness with Lewis Howes Season 1
Watch 26:46
The School of Greatness with Lewis Howes
Healthy Relationships & Emotions: Keys to a Longer Lifespan
Learn how relationships and emotional health influence your lifespan with Dr. Mark Hyman.
Episode: S4 E406 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The School of Greatness with Lewis Howes
Manifest Success with These Daily Affirmations
Unlock self-love with Humble The Poet. Overcome old beliefs and embrace new possibilities.
Episode: S4 E405 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The School of Greatness with Lewis Howes
Investment Hacks for a Financially Abundant Future
Learn Jaspreet Singh's formula to building wealth and retiring early with practical hacks.
Episode: S4 E402 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The School of Greatness with Lewis Howes
Spot Toxic Relationships & Create Healthy Connections
Discover signs of toxic relationships and build healthy connections with Nedra Tawwab.
Episode: S4 E403 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The School of Greatness with Lewis Howes
Stop Chasing Love & Do This Instead
Explore relationship insights and manifestation myths with Martha Higareda.
Episode: S4 E401 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The School of Greatness with Lewis Howes
Inky Johnson
Entrepreneur and motivational speaker Inky Johnson finds the positives in adversity.
Episode: S3 E301 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The School of Greatness with Lewis Howes
Evy Poumpouras
Evy Poumpouras shares insights on how to become the most effective communicator.
Episode: S3 E302 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The School of Greatness with Lewis Howes
Ray Dalio
The best and worst ways to invest your money in a world that is always changing.
Episode: S3 E311 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The School of Greatness with Lewis Howes
Dr. Rahul Jandial
Dr. Rahul Jandial shares why emotional regulation is the most important skill to learn.
Episode: S3 E303 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The School of Greatness with Lewis Howes
Mel Robbins
Common mistakes couples make in their relationships and how to better handle emotions.
Episode: S3 E304 | 26:46