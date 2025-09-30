100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The School of Greatness with Lewis Howes

Dr. Ellen Langer

Season 5 Episode 505 | 27m 45s

Dr. Ellen Langer made history as the first woman to be tenured in psychology at Harvard University. Known as the "mother of mindfulness" and the "mother of positive psychology," Dr. Langer's work has shown that our thoughts can influence our physical well-being, from weight loss to wound healing. Today we dive into her fascinating findings and her bold theory of mind-body unity.

Aired: 09/30/25 | Expires: 12/28/25
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 26:46
The School of Greatness with Lewis Howes
Set Essential Boundaries for Healthier Relationships
Discover key relationship boundaries and their benefits with Melissa Urban.
Episode: S4 E407 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The School of Greatness with Lewis Howes
Inky Johnson
Entrepreneur and motivational speaker Inky Johnson finds the positives in adversity.
Episode: S3 E301 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The School of Greatness with Lewis Howes
Evy Poumpouras
Evy Poumpouras shares insights on how to become the most effective communicator.
Episode: S3 E302 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The School of Greatness with Lewis Howes
Ray Dalio
The best and worst ways to invest your money in a world that is always changing.
Episode: S3 E311 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The School of Greatness with Lewis Howes
Dr. Rahul Jandial
Dr. Rahul Jandial shares why emotional regulation is the most important skill to learn.
Episode: S3 E303 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The School of Greatness with Lewis Howes
Mel Robbins
Common mistakes couples make in their relationships and how to better handle emotions.
Episode: S3 E304 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The School of Greatness with Lewis Howes
Vinh Pham
Exercises to increase your flexibility and how to future-proof your body.
Episode: S3 E305 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The School of Greatness with Lewis Howes
Dr. Mariel Buqué
How to understand the different levels of trauma and dealing with triggering moments
Episode: S3 E312 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The School of Greatness with Lewis Howes
Jason Redman
A retired US Navy Seal shares how to become a stronger leader in all areas of your life.
Episode: S3 E307 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The School of Greatness with Lewis Howes
Susan Pierce Thompson
Tthe science behind food addiction and how you can overcome negative eating habits.
Episode: S3 E310 | 26:46
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • The School of Greatness with Lewis Howes Season 5
  • The School of Greatness with Lewis Howes Season 4
  • The School of Greatness with Lewis Howes Season 3
  • The School of Greatness with Lewis Howes Season 2
  • The School of Greatness with Lewis Howes Season 1
Watch 27:45
The School of Greatness with Lewis Howes
Evy Poumpouras
Former Secret Service agent Evy Poumpouras shares lessons learned from her 13-year career.
Episode: S5 E502 | 27:45
Watch 26:46
The School of Greatness with Lewis Howes
Dr. Tara Swart
Neuroscientist Dr. Tara Swart dives into the science of manifesting your goals.
Episode: S5 E503 | 26:46
Watch 27:45
The School of Greatness with Lewis Howes
Michelle Obama & Craig Robinson
Michelle Obama shares stories of family bonds & how Chicago prepared her for the White House.
Episode: S5 E501 | 27:45
Watch 26:46
The School of Greatness with Lewis Howes
Healthy Relationships & Emotions: Keys to a Longer Lifespan
Learn how relationships and emotional health influence your lifespan with Dr. Mark Hyman.
Episode: S4 E406 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The School of Greatness with Lewis Howes
Manifest Success with These Daily Affirmations
Unlock self-love with Humble The Poet. Overcome old beliefs and embrace new possibilities.
Episode: S4 E405 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The School of Greatness with Lewis Howes
Top Hacks for Shredding Fat, Gaining Muscle & Crushing Goals
Discover Nick Bare's top hacks to lose weight, build muscle, and crush your fitness goals.
Episode: S4 E404 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The School of Greatness with Lewis Howes
Investment Hacks for a Financially Abundant Future
Learn Jaspreet Singh's formula to building wealth and retiring early with practical hacks.
Episode: S4 E402 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The School of Greatness with Lewis Howes
Spot Toxic Relationships & Create Healthy Connections
Discover signs of toxic relationships and build healthy connections with Nedra Tawwab.
Episode: S4 E403 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The School of Greatness with Lewis Howes
Stop Chasing Love & Do This Instead
Explore relationship insights and manifestation myths with Martha Higareda.
Episode: S4 E401 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The School of Greatness with Lewis Howes
How Dopamine Drives Creativity, Love & Addiction
Learn how dopamine influences love, creativity, and addiction with Dr. Lieberman.
Episode: S4 E410 | 26:46