10 Shows to Hear This November on WVIA Radio

Zorro (Héctor Armienta)

Saturday, November 4, 1pm

Based on and inspired by the masked vigilante of pulp fiction fame, Zorro is a swashbuckling adventure opera. Set in Los Angeles when it was still a colony of Spain, this re-telling of the Zorro legend naturally follows Diego de la Vega, esteemed swordsman and Spanish nobleman, as he fights for the poor and enslaved. Filled with all the romance, swordplay and humor that is a trademark of the Zorro universe.

Der fliegende Holländer (Richard Wagner)

Saturday, November 11, 1pm

A production of Wagner’s The Flying Dutchman, featuring Georg Zeppenfeld, Elisabeth Teige, Tomislav Mužek, Nadine Weissmann, Attilio Glaser, and Michael Volle as the Dutchman. Oksana Lyniv conducts.

La forza del destino (Verdi)

Saturday, November 18, 1pm

Leonora and Don Alvaro’s secret elopement goes horribly wrong when Leonora’s father is accidentally killed by Alvaro. Separated in the confusion, the lovers instead seek refuge in spirituality and solitude, but Leonora’s brother hasn’t forgotten and is determined to get revenge. Will fate bring them all together again? Verdi’s epic opera combines love, war, religion, and fate, and is sung by a stellar cast including Sondra Radvanovsky, Brian Jagde and Etienne Dupuis, conducted by Mark Elder.

Pelléas et Mélisande (Debussy)

Saturday, November 25, 1pm

LA Opera (Los Aangeles)

CONCIERTO

Sundays at 2pm

Concierto is the first classical music program to specifically target Latino listeners. Host Frank Dominguez presents classical music in English and in Spanish. Music by Spanish and Latin American composers such as Enrique Granados and Astor Piazzolla is alternated with classical favorites performed by Hispanic artists such as conductor Gustavo Dudamel, pianist Gabriela Montero, guitarist Manuel Barrueco, and singer Placido Domingo. Through its bilingual presentation, Concierto provides an entry point for Latinos interested in learning more about classical music. It also appeals to Hispanics already familiar with classical music by celebrating the diversity of their culture and its contributions to classical music.

THANKSGIVING SPECIALS

The Gathering Place/Wind & Rhythm

Thursday, November 23, 10am

The hymn “We Gather Together” was written in 1597 to celebrate the Dutch victory over the Spanish in a war of national liberation against the King of Spain who forbade Dutch Protestants the right to gather for worship. It is now popularly associated with Thanksgiving Day in America and is often sung at family meals and religious services on that day. Wind & Rhythm uses the spirit of this freedom to express all viewpoints in its slogan, "the gathering place for people who love band music" to invite all music lovers to share in the wonderful wind band community spirit.

Every Good Thing

Thursday, November 23, 11am

This Thanksgiving, host Andrea Blain and classical music fans from around the country take time to give thanks and celebrate one of life's most meaningful gifts: music. Audiences will hear listeners from across the U.S. share stories about their favorite classical music pieces. Encore from 2022.

The Songs of Hearth & Home: A Thanksgiving Special

Thursday, November 23, Noon

A music special perfect for Thanksgiving. A look at songs from the Great American Songbook about the comforts of home life, performed by Frank Sinatra, Sam Cooke, Norah Jones, and more. Hosted by Mark Chilla.

Giving Thanks: A Celebration of Fall, Food, & Gratitude

Thursday, November 23, 1pm (One hour version)

With music and stories for Thanksgiving, host John Birge creates a thoughtful, contemporary reflection on the meaning of the holiday. Classical music is the heart and soul of the original Giving Thanks. Between the music, no clichés about pilgrims and pumpkin pies. Instead, it's a contemporary celebration of the spirit of Gratitude. Whether your listeners are early in the kitchen, on the road to a family gathering, or relaxing after the feast, Giving Thanks provides the perfect atmosphere for Thanksgiving: the warmth of great music, and truly memorable words.

The Mixed Bag annual broadcast of Arlo Guthrie’s Alice’s Restaurant

Thursday, November 23, 8pm

A tradition on Mixed Bag, the classic musical monologue was inspired by an incident in Stockbridge, MA, on Thanksgiving 1965, and has become a cultural phenomenon. More than 5 decades later the song resonates with listeners.