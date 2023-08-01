22 Shows to Watch this August on WVIA TV

Keystone Edition Reports - Healthcare in Crisis: Remedies for an Ailing System

Monday, August 7th 7pm

Discussion moderated by Tracey Matisak about critical issues in healthcare in Pennsylvania - from the alarming shortage of healthcare professionals, to the many ways in which the pandemic has affected maternal and family health outcomes. These are national problems, but they are especially acute here in Pennsylvania. Panelists include Pa. House Speaker Joanna McClinton, (who provides an update on the PA state budget), Dr. Julie Byerley, President and Dean of the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine, and Maria Montoro Edwards, President and CEO of Maternal and Family Health Services.

Scranton's Championship Season - Preview

Scranton's Championship Season

Tuesday, August 15th 8pm

A retrospective look back at the impact Jason Miller's, "That Championship Season" 1982 film had in the town of Scranton, Pennsylvania and the community that took part of it.

2023 Little League Challenger Exhibition Game - PREVIEW

2023 Challenger Game at the Little League World Series

Saturday, August 26th 10:30am LIVE!

Since 2011, WVIA has been the presenting station of The Challenger Exhibition Game broadcast held annually in August during the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The Teams participating in the 2023 game include Lancaster County (PA) Little League and New York District 8 Little League Challenger Division (Syracuse, NY).

Midsomer Murders: The Flying Club

Part 1, Sunday, July 30th 7pm

Part 2, Sunday, August 6th 7pm

In MIDSOMER MURDERS, the town of Causton's detective chief investigator and his detective sergeant investigate the scandals and deadly deeds that lurk just beneath the well-manicured surface of the county of Midsomer.

When a body is discovered in a reservoir, having been dropped out of a plane, Barnaby and Nelson find the world of stunt pilots and military heroes hides many dark secrets. Are campaigners against the local airfield behind Bernard King's murder or does it link back to a tragic story from World War Two?

Midsomer Murders: The Killings of Copenhagen

Part 1, Sunday, August 20th 7pm

Part 2, Sunday, August 27th 7pm

When the boss of Calder's Biscuit Company is murdered in Copenhagen, Barnaby and Nelson join forces with two female Danish detectives, the abrasive and astute Poulsen and the charming and cool Degn. They discover Eric Calder had more linking him to Copenhagen than just his famous Golden Clusters. On the home front, we're treated to the first appearance of baby Betty Barnaby.

"Inside the Iranian Uprising" - Preview

Frontline - Inside the Iranian Uprising

Tuesday, August 8th 10pm

Inside the protests that have rocked Iran since the death of a young woman in police custody. With a trove of footage filmed by protestors,much of it previously unseen, the film sheds new light on a regime under unprecedented pressure.

Midsomer Murders 25 Years of Mayhem

Sunday, August 13th 7pm

Presented by John Nettles (DCI Tom Barnaby in Season 1-13) , 20 THINGS TO DO IN MIDSOMER... BEFORE YOU DIE is a 20th anniversary special that features stars past and present discussing the peculiar quirks of the delightful yet deadly Midsomer county.

All Creatures Great and Small: Chapter Three - Preview

All Creatures Great and Small: Chapter Three

Sunday, August 13th 8pm

Go behind the scenes of the charming MASTERPIECE series with the cast and creators. Learn how every detail is researched for authentic period sets and costumes. The program also includes stories about the joys-and challenges-of working with animals.

Great Performances - Andrea Bocelli: I Believe - Preview

Great Performances - Andrea Bocelli: I Believe

Sunday, August 13th 9:30pm

Enjoy the songs of the internationally beloved tenor's 2020 album recorded on location in Malta. Selections performed include "Gratia Plena," a duet with Cecilia Bartoli, and new interpretations of "Ave Maria" and Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah."

The Fab Four: The Ultimate Beatles Tribute - Preview

The Fab Four: The Ultimate Beatles Tribute

Monday, August 14th 8pm

With uncanny, note-for-note live renditions of the Beatles' classics, the Fab Four will make you think you are back in time rockin' with John, Paul, George and Ringo! With The Fab Four on stage, you'll hear record-perfect live performances of such classics as "Can't Buy Me Love," "Yesterday," "A Day In The Life," "Penny Lane," "Here Comes The Sun," "Hey Jude" and many more!

Everly Brothers - Harmonies from Heaven - Preview

Everly Brothers - Harmonies from Heaven

Monday, August 14th 9:30pm

THE EVERLY BROTHERS - HARMONIES FROM HEAVEN tells the story of Phil and Don Everly, two of the most important and influential early rock 'n' roll stars of the 1950s and '60s. Featuring new interview footage with surviving brother Don and archival interviews with Phil, the film delves into their relationship with Felice and Boudleaux Bryant, the songwriting team who wrote many of their early hits, including their first million-seller "Bye Bye Love." The program also features interviews with those inspired by the Everly Brothers, including Art Garfunkel, Keith Richards, Graham Nash, Dave Edmunds, Tim Rice, and Albert Lee, and highlights their influence on younger generations of artists. Performances include versions of "Bye Bye Love," "Cathy's Clown," "All I Have to Do Is Dream," "Wake Up Little Susie," "Bird Dog," "(Til) I Kissed You," "So Sad (to Watch Good Love Go Bad)," "Let It Be Me," and many more.

Ken Burns: The National Parks - Preview

Ken Burns: The National Parks

Tuesday, August 15th 9:30pm

Explore the beauty and grandeur of our nation's magnificent parks, from Acadia to Yosemite, Yellowstone to the Grand Canyon. Filmmakers Burns and Dayton Duncan vividly reveal fascinating behind-the-scenes stories about the making of the series.

John Farnham & Olivia Newton-John: Two Strong Hearts Preview

John Farnham and Olivia Newton-John - Two Strong Hearts

Wednesday, August 16th 8pm

JOHN FARNHAM AND OLIVIA NEWTON-JOHN - TWO STRONG HEARTS is an unforgettable 2015 music special featuring two long-time friends embracing a catalog of monster hits and fan favorites - delivered with a wit and emotion gained only through a close personal relationship. Backed by a 60-piece orchestra, this thrilling concert showcases Olivia as she digs into her songbook with stunning results. Songs include "Physical," "Have You Never Been Mellow," as well as "Summer Nights" and "You're the One That I Want" from the hit movie musical Grease.

Bee Gees One Night Only - Preview

Bee Gees One Night Only

Wednesday, August 16th 9:30pm

THE BEE GEES: ONE NIGHT ONLY features the group's 1997 concert at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. One of the very few Bee Gees performances ever filmed, the music special showcases many of their greatest disco and pop hits, including "How Deep Is Your Love," "To Love Somebody," "Massachusetts," "You Should Be Dancing/Alone," and many more.

Mind Over Matter Presents - Speaking Grief

Thursday, August 17th 7pm

SPEAKING GRIEF explores why the pain of losing a loved one can be so difficult to understand and discuss. The film interviews grieving families from across the U.S., whose losses range from stillbirth to suicide, to address common misconceptions about grief. Through candid personal stories and conversations with experts in the grief field, the film also presents ideas for how family and friends can better support each other through loss.

British Beat (My Music) - Preview

British Beat (My Music)

Thursday, August 17th 8pm

In 1964, the sounds of The Beatles broke through the airwaves of U.S. radio stations, leading to the British Invasion of American music. Soon, a vast array of talent from across the pond enjoyed great success in the States with hit songs that still remain popular over four decades later. Legendary songstress Petula Clark, who reached #1 with her smash Downtown, hosts MY MUSIC: THE BRITISH BEAT, which offers new concert performances by such iconic performers as Peter & Gordon, Eric Burdon & The Animals, The Zombies, Gerry & The Pacemakers, Herman's Hermits Starring Peter Noone, Lulu, Wayne Fontana, Reg Presley & The Troggs, Chad & Jeremy, Paul Jones (formerly of Manfred Mann), Mike Pender's Searchers, The Tremeloes and Denny Laine (formerly of The Moody Blues). The late Dusty Springfield is also featured in vintage footage from the '60s.

Johnny Cash: Man in Black - Live in Denmark 1971 - Preview

Johnny Cash: Man in Black - Live in Denmark 1971

Friday, August 18th 9pm

Join the "Man in Black," along with June Carter Cash, the First Family of Country Music's matriarch Maybelle Carter, rockabilly eminence Carl Perkins and the Statler Brothers for an evening of country, rockabilly, American roots music and spirituals.

Creedence Clearwater Revival at Royal Albert Hall - Preview

Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall

Friday, August 18th 10:30pm

A long-lost live recording of Creedence Clearwater Revival's 1970 London show, CREEDENCE CLEARWATER REVIVAL AT THE ROYAL ALBERT HALL features previously unseen video and the only concert footage of the group's original lineup to be released in its entirety. Narrated by actor Jeff Bridges, the concert special features John Fogerty, Tom Fogerty, Doug Clifford and Stu Cook performing such classics as "Fortunate Son," "Proud Mary," "Bad Moon Rising," "Born on the Bayou" and more.

20 Things to Do in Midsomer...Before You Die - Preview

20 Things to Do in Midsomer...Before You Die

Sunday, August 20th 8pm

Presented by John Nettles (DCI Tom Barnaby in Season 1-13) , 20 THINGS TO DO IN MIDSOMER... BEFORE YOU DIE is a 20th anniversary special that features stars past and present discussing the peculiar quirks of the delightful yet deadly Midsomer county.

Burt Bacharach's Best (My Music) - Preview

Burt Bacharach's Best (My Music)

Sunday, August 20th 9:30pm

For over half-a-century, the immensely popular and immediately identifiable melodies of celebrated composer Burt Bacharach have touched millions of music lovers around the world. Beginning his career as an accompanist to legendary actress-singer Marlene Dietrich,Bacharach in the 1960s established himself as a topical successor to his Tin Pan Alley predecessors, creating some of the most beloved and successful pop music to ever grace radio, television and film. This first-time ever archival PBS special includes all the original artists performing Bacharach's hits with rare archival footage and clips from the 1960s-1970s.

Leonard Bernstein's Kaddish Symphony Preview

Great Performances - Leonard Bernstein's Kaddish Symphony

Monday, August 21st 9pm

Recorded in July 2022, Bernstein protege Marin Alsop conducts the Chicago Symphony Orchestra in a performance of Bernstein's "Kaddish" Symphony at the Ravinia Festival. Creating a musical meditation wherein women's voices are the tether to the highest powers, and examining the essential, eternal questions of humanity and faith, also featured are soprano Janai Brugger and Jaye Ladymore as narrator,along with the Chicago Children's Choir.

Episode 1 Preview

Once Upon a Time in Ireland

Monday, August 28th 8pm - Part One

Monday, August 28th 9pm - Part Two

Tuesday, August 29th 8pm - Part Three

Tuesday, August 29th 9pm - Part Four

Wednesday, August 30th 10pm - Part Five

This is the story of the Troubles in Northern Ireland told by the ordinary people whose lives it changed forever. 'Once Upon a Time in Northern Ireland' mixes extraordinary archive footage and intimate, untold testimony to create a unique, multi-generational portrait of a place shaped by over three decades of conflict. With an emphasis on understanding and empathy for all points of view, the series shines a light on communities that had to live with violence on a daily basis - and that are still trying to hold onto a fragile sense of peace today.