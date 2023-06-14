Political division and 'The Undertow' with Jeff Sharlet

Writer Jeff Sharlet has spent his career investigating the consequences of the political divides in the U.S.

In his new book, “The Undertow: Scenes from a Slow Civil War,” that investigation meant driving through towns and cities throughout the country speaking to far-right voters and activists.

His aim to understand the reasoning behind far-right beliefs led him to question the way politics can impact our lives and relationships.

But is understanding enough? How far can conversations with people across the aisle actually go?

Copyright 2023 WAMU 88.5