A new dinosaur species, with blade-like spiked armor, has been identified

Good morning. I'm A Martínez. A new dinosaur species has been identified. It has blade-like spiked armor. The fossilized remains were found on the Isle of Wight in the English Channel. They were discovered in rocks dating back around 100 million years. The new dinosaur's name is Vectipelta barretti, after Professor Paul Barrett from the Natural History Museum in London. In response to the honor, the professor said, quote, "any physical resemblance is purely accidental." Good line. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.