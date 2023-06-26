What pregnant workers should know about their rights ahead of new federal law

New federal protections for pregnant people on the job go into effect starting Tuesday. Pregnancy discrimination has been illegal for decades, but the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act helps close loopholes to ensure pregnant people can have reasonable accommodations met at work.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young has an explainer with Elizabeth Gedmark, an attorney and vice president of an advocacy group called A Better Balance.

Resources:

Natasha Jackson lost her job while pregnant because she asked to get a break from heavy lifting and her employer said no. (Courtesy of A Better Balance)

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.