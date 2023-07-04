100 WVIA Way
Deadly shooting in Philadelphia leaves 5 dead, 2 children injured

Published July 4, 2023 at 9:06 AM EDT

Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in southwest Philadelphia Monday night. Five people were killed and two children were wounded. Police say a man carrying multiple weapons opened fire over several blocks before he was apprehended.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks to Rodrigo Torrejón, reporter at the Philadelphia Inquirer.

