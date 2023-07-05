Robot takes the stage as guest conductor for South Korea's national orchestra

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Musicians sometimes complain that their conductors can be a bit, well, mechanical. But a guest conductor for South Korea's National Orchestra recently actually was a robot - an actual robot. The 6-foot-tall android waved a baton to keep time. But the robot does have one big weakness. It can't actually listen to the music it's conducting. So the orchestra's main conductor gets to keep his job, at least for now.

