'Barbie' director Greta Gerwig explains how the movie deconstructs a toy icon

Greta Gerwig won accolades for directing feminist movies like “Ladybird” and “Little Women.” Her new film “Barbie” might look pretty in pink — but it also tackles heady themes.

Gerwig discusses her vision, the legacy of the controversial doll and how she collaborated with star Margot Robbie.

Margot Robbie, Alexandra Shipp, Michael Cera, Greta Gerwig (foreground), America Ferrera and Ariana Greenblatt on

the set of “Barbie.” (Courtesy of Jaap Buitendijk)

