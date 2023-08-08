These child actors continue to shine into adulthood
With performances in “The Revanant” and “The Bear,” Will Poulter is someone who made a successful transition from child to adult actor.
Film critic Ty Burr shares a few more examples with Robin Young.
Recommendations from Ty Burr starring actors who started as children
Will Poulter
- “Son of Rambow”
- “The Chronicles of Narnia: Voyage of the Dawn Treader”
- “Revenant”
- “Detroit”
- “Midsommar”
- “The Bear”
Jodie Foster
- “Freaky Friday”
- “Taxi Driver”
- “Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore”
- “The Little Girl Who Lives Down the Lane”
- “Five Corners”
- “The Accused”
- “Silence of the Lambs”
- “Contact”
Christian Bale
- “Empire of the Sun”
- “Newsies”
- “Reign of Fire”
- “Rescue Dawn”
- “3:10 To Yuma”
- “Pocahontas”
- “The Machinist”
- “American Psycho”
- “Batman Begins”/”The Dark Knight”/”The Dark Knight Rises”
- “Vice”
Anna Paquin
- “The Piano”
- “Fly Away Home”
- “Margaret”
- “X-Men”
- “The Irishman”
- “True Blood”
Kirsten Dunst
- “Interview with the Vampire”
- “The Virgin Suicides”
- “Dick”
- “The Power of the Dog“
- “Little Women”
- “Bring It On”
- “Spider-Man”
- “Melancholia”
- “Bachelorette”
