PACT Act deadline extended

Veterans who were exposed to toxic burn pits have extra time to apply for expanded benefits.

The deadline to apply for PACT Act benefits has been extended until Monday, Aug. 14, according to the department of Veterans Affairs.

The original deadline to apply was Aug. 9, but the VA said technical issues with VA.gov/PACT prevented many veterans from applying or submitting their “intent to file.”

Veterans who submit PACT Act claims or submit their intent to file by midnight on Aug. 14 can receive benefits backdated to Aug. 10, 2022.