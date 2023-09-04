Uncertainty mars Guatemala's presidential transition

Guatemalan’s progressive President-elect Bernardo Arevalo unexpectedly won the country’s election last month. He’s supposed to take power in the coming months. But last week, Guatemala’s Congress refused to recognize lawmakers from his party.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Frank La Rue, a former United Nations special rapporteur for freedom and expression and human rights advocate.

