Is there such a thing as being 'too nice' at work?

Published September 6, 2023 at 9:20 AM EDT

Is there such a thing as being “too nice” at work? Tessa West says absolutely.

She’s a professor of psychology at New York University who wrote a book called “Jerks at Work.” And she says being overly positive is akin to being “accidental jerky.”

West joins host Deepa Fernandes to talk through the harms — and possible solutions — for your workplace relationships.

