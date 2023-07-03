Survey teams review possible tornado damage in central and northeastern Pa.

The National Weather Service confirmed that personnel are surveying damage Monday in northeastern and central Pennsylvania after heavy storms on Sunday.

The forecast offices in State College and Binghamton, New York sent teams to review possible tornado tracks in Union, Snyder, Northumberland and Lackawanna counties.

NWS issued tornado warnings across parts of central Pa. on Sunday afternoon.

A representative from the Binghamton office said that crews headed to the Dickson City area in Lackawanna County Monday morning after yesterday's reports of strong, spiraling winds.

The Dickson City Police Department shared footage from a resident’s backyard on its Facebook page that shows debris flying into the air.