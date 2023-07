Lackawanna County’s Parks and Recreation department will open the new splash pad at McDade Park in Scranton this weekend.

County commissioners will hold a brief ceremony at 11 a.m. on Saturday to celebrate the opening. The new splash pad cost nearly $730,000 and features new activators and water systems, according to the county.

The Splash Pad at McDade Park will be open seven days a week from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. for the season.