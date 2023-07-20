Pa. connection in 2023 Women's World Cup
The 2023 Women’s FIFA World Cup hosted by Australia and New Zealand starts Thursday and continues through Aug. 20.
The U.S. national team is considered a strong favorite to win a third consecutive title, according to the Associated Press. The team has won the tournament a record four times, with world titles in 1991, 1999, 2015 and 2019.
Alyssa Naeher, the team's goalkeeper, began her career at Penn State University. With a place on the U.S. national team's 23-player roster, she also plays for the Chicago Red Stars of the National Women's Soccer League.
The first match for the U.S. squad is against Vietnam at 9 p.m. EST on July 21. The rest of the team's World Cup schedule can be found here.