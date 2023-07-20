Pa. connection in 2023 Women's World Cup

The 2023 Women’s FIFA World Cup hosted by Australia and New Zealand starts Thursday and continues through Aug. 20.

The U.S. national team is considered a strong favorite to win a third consecutive title, according to the Associated Press. The team has won the tournament a record four times, with world titles in 1991, 1999, 2015 and 2019.

Alyssa Naeher, the team's goalkeeper, began her career at Penn State University. With a place on the U.S. national team's 23-player roster, she also plays for the Chicago Red Stars of the National Women's Soccer League.