News News Briefs

Pa. connection in 2023 Women's World Cup

By WVIA News
Published July 20, 2023 at 7:53 AM EDT

The 2023 Women’s FIFA World Cup hosted by Australia and New Zealand starts Thursday and continues through Aug. 20.

The U.S. national team is considered a strong favorite to win a third consecutive title, according to the Associated Press. The team has won the tournament a record four times, with world titles in 1991, 1999, 2015 and 2019.

Alyssa Naeher, the team's goalkeeper, began her career at Penn State University. With a place on the U.S. national team's 23-player roster, she also plays for the Chicago Red Stars of the National Women's Soccer League.

The first match for the U.S. squad is against Vietnam at 9 p.m. EST on July 21. The rest of the team's World Cup schedule can be found here.

