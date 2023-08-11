100 WVIA Way
News Briefs

New mural projects underway in Scranton

By WVIA News
Published August 11, 2023 at 1:11 PM EDT
Kala Hagopian
/
Scranton Tomorrow

Large-scale public art projects are underway in downtown Scranton.

Installation began Thursday on a mural dedicated to NBC’s comedy, The Office, located on the eastern side of 503 Lackawanna Avenue.

Quotes from the show and colorful shapes will join black-and-white portraits of 17 cast members from the hit series.

In a statement, nonprofit Scranton Tomorrow said the work is part of their mural arts program and will take a few weeks to install.

A formal dedication ceremony with Philadelphia-based artist Kala Hagopian is scheduled for October 6th.

And since late July, workers have been priming walls along the Biden Expressway to remove and replace the Electric City Mural.

