UPMC to hold hiring events for nurses

UPMC will host virtual and in-person hiring events for nurses in September and October for open positions throughout the Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania region.

During the events, UPMC says representatives will be available to answer questions and discuss benefits, roles and opportunities. In-person interviewees can also tour UPMC Williamsport.

Virtual events will be conducted through Microsoft Teams.

In-person interviews will take place at UPMC Williamsport on Tuesday, Sept. 12 from 4 to 6 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 28 from 10 a.m. to noon and Wednesday, Oct. 11 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Virtual events are scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 19 from 4 to 6 p.m. and Thursday, Oct. 19 from 4 to 6 p.m.