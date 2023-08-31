100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2022 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News News Briefs

UPMC to hold hiring events for nurses

By WVIA News
Published August 31, 2023 at 11:19 AM EDT

UPMC will host virtual and in-person hiring events for nurses in September and October for open positions throughout the Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania region.

During the events, UPMC says representatives will be available to answer questions and discuss benefits, roles and opportunities. In-person interviewees can also tour UPMC Williamsport.

Virtual events will be conducted through Microsoft Teams.

In-person interviews will take place at UPMC Williamsport on Tuesday, Sept. 12 from 4 to 6 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 28 from 10 a.m. to noon and Wednesday, Oct. 11 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Virtual events are scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 19 from 4 to 6 p.m. and Thursday, Oct. 19 from 4 to 6 p.m.

News Briefs
WVIA News
See stories by WVIA News