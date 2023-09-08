100 WVIA Way
News News Briefs

NEPA Animal Welfare Collaborative offers free spay and neuter program

By WVIA News
Published September 8, 2023 at 2:35 PM EDT

The NEPA Animal Welfare Collaborative has launched a free spay and neuter program to help local dog owners in need of assistance.

The program is open to residents of Lackawanna and Luzerne counties who have a dog over the age of six months. Participants must prove eligibility for the program before the surgery.

To qualify for the program, participants must provide a copy of one of the following documents: an Access Card award letter, dated utility receipt showing LIHEAP assistance, SSD/SSI award letter, PACE card, WIC card or Medicaid card.

The program is first come, first served until funding from a Bob Jones Dog Trust grant is depleted.

The NEPA Rescue Veterinary Clinic at Indraloka Animal Sanctuary in Dalton will provide the services.

News Briefs
