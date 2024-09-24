WVIA, WITF host Aging Together in PA Town Hall

Governor Josh Shapiro has unveiled Pennsylvania’s 10-year plan to meet the needs of the Commonwealth’s older adult population - but how will that work?

Join WVIA and WITF for an Aging Together in PA Town Hall: Elder Justice & Dignity, tonight (Sept. 24) at the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine in Scranton.

The expert panel, including Commonwealth Secretary of Aging Jason Kavulich, will discuss the 10-year plan and challenges faced by older citizens.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the discussion will start at 7 p.m. Reserve seats at aginginpa.org.