WVIA, WITF host Aging Together in PA Town Hall

By WVIA News
Published September 24, 2024 at 10:15 AM EDT
WVIA and WITF will host Aging Together in PA Town Hall: Elder Justice & Dignity with the Pennsylvania Department of Aging and AllOne Foundation & Charities.
WVIA
/
WVIA
Governor Josh Shapiro has unveiled Pennsylvania’s 10-year plan to meet the needs of the Commonwealth’s older adult population - but how will that work?

Join WVIA and WITF for an Aging Together in PA Town Hall: Elder Justice & Dignity, tonight (Sept. 24) at the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine in Scranton.

The expert panel, including Commonwealth Secretary of Aging Jason Kavulich, will discuss the 10-year plan and challenges faced by older citizens.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the discussion will start at 7 p.m. Reserve seats at aginginpa.org.
