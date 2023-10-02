U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar unharmed following armed carjacking about a mile from Capitol

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, was carjacked Monday night by three armed attackers, his office said.

Cuellar's chief of staff Jacob Hochberg released a statement saying: "As Congressman Cuellar was parking his car this evening, 3 armed assailants approached the Congressman and stole his vehicle. Luckily, he was not harmed and is working with local law enforcement."

The Washington Post reported that the robbery happened at 9:30 p.m. at New Jersey Avenue and K Street SE in Washington's Navy Yard area, about a mile from the U.S. Capitol.

