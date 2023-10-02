100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2022 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar unharmed following armed carjacking about a mile from Capitol

By The Associated Press
Published October 2, 2023 at 11:57 PM EDT
U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, is shown talking to a member of the media during a campaign event in San Antonio, May 4, 2022.
Eric Gay
/
AP
U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, is shown talking to a member of the media during a campaign event in San Antonio, May 4, 2022.

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, was carjacked Monday night by three armed attackers, his office said.

Cuellar's chief of staff Jacob Hochberg released a statement saying: "As Congressman Cuellar was parking his car this evening, 3 armed assailants approached the Congressman and stole his vehicle. Luckily, he was not harmed and is working with local law enforcement."

The Washington Post reported that the robbery happened at 9:30 p.m. at New Jersey Avenue and K Street SE in Washington's Navy Yard area, about a mile from the U.S. Capitol.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Politics
The Associated Press