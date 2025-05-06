100 WVIA Way
Inside Trump administration's March rush to deport Venezuelans

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 6, 2025 at 11:52 AM EDT

The Washington Post reports on new details of the Trump administration’s rush to deport two planes of Venezuelans to a prison in El Salvador in March, despite a federal judge ordering the administration to turn the planes around.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Silvia Foster-Frau. She co-reported the story for the Washington Post, where she’s a national investigative reporter.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Politics
Here & Now Newsroom