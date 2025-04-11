WVIA News Notes

100 WVIA Way
Jim and Jimmy Doherty and Matty and Matt Seitzinger are all state basketball champions for St. Paul. The dads won in 1992, and their sons won last month. Not pictured are Matt and Charlie Dennebaum.
OFF THE COURT: Fathers, sons share basketball state champion title in Scranton
As St. Clare/St. Paul advanced through the playoffs and to the state championship game, three fathers watched with a different perspective.
Entrance gates to the Pennsylvania Governor's Residence on North 2nd Street in Harrisburg.
Ex-Pa. governors, officials denounce attack on Governor's Residence, fear for future of democracy, society
Former Gov. Tom Wolf says the early Sunday attack on the Governor's Residence is not the way democracy or society should work. Former Gov. Ed Rendell says the ways to fight back against unwanted policies should be writing letters, attending protests and voting, not resorting to violence.
This is the police mugshot of Cody Balmer, 38, accused of firebombing the Governor's Mansion early Sunday in Harrisburg while Gov. Josh Shapiro and his family slept inside.
UPDATE: Police say governor's mansion firebombing suspect hospitalized for reasons unrelated to case or arrest
Cody Balmer, 38, of Penbrook, "admitted to harboring hatred toward Governor Shapiro" and planned to beat the governor with a small sledgehammer, according to an arrest affidavit.
Investigators are seen outside the fire-damaged Pennsylvania governor's mansion Sunday morning, April 13, 2025 in Harrisburg.
UPDATE: State police say man, 38, in custody after fire at governor's mansion
Authorities said the suspect hopped over a fence surrounding the property and forcibly entered the residence before setting it on fire.
Kids at Temple Israel in Wilkes-Barre tried an array of matzah for "A Taste of Passover" on Apr. 6 in preparation for this year's holiday.
RECIPES OF THE REGION: Kids celebrate two weekends of Passover fun and traditional foods in Wilkes-Barre and Kingston
Before holding this year’s Seder dinner at the Friedman Jewish Community Center in Kingston, Gerri Kaplan hosted a “A Taste of Passover” at Temple Israel to teach kids the importance of Passover to Judaism’s history.
Geisinger nurses protest across from the Wyoming Valley Campus. As of Saturday, April 12, they settled with Geisinger after months of negotiations.
Wyoming Valley nurses reach labor deal with Geisinger
Unionized nurses at Geisinger’s Wyoming Valley facilities settled with the company late Friday after months of negotiations, averting a second strike.
Welcome to Bookmarks, where twice a month your friends, neighbors and fellow WVIA listeners recommend your next read.
BOOKMARKS: Growing up with Young Adult stories
Any lifelong reader has that one book from their teenage or young adult years that has never left them. Here are a few books that stick with you, no matter how old you are or when you first read them.
Executive Chef Barbara Hill, from Bank+Vine in Wilkes-Barre, puts her cooking utensils in boiling water while preparing for Passover at the Friedman Jewish Community Center in Kingston.
'The most important holiday in many ways': Kosher Kitchen in Kingston cleansed ahead of Passover
Passover begins on Saturday. It's one of the holiest holidays for Jews. Food and kitchen preparation begin Monday at the Friedman JCC in Kingston.
PennDOT delays removal of Skinner Falls Bridge to mid-March 2025, according to a press release. Removal was supposed to start Feb. 26. The bridge, which is featured twice in the National Register of Historic Places, connects Wayne County, Pa. and Sullivan County, N.Y. PennDOT officials say the bridge is now at ri
'We are witnessing a slow motion collapse': Skinners Falls Bridge battered in court hearing
Court order protects Skinners Falls Bridge for another day, but engineers call for its demolition to protect human lives at Friday’s federal hearing in Scranton.
An employee at Tobyhanna Army Depot works on materials for soliders' uniforms. The depot's mission includes a host of fabrication capabilities that include welding, equipage, machining, sheet metal fabrication and more.
NEWS VOICES: For Tobyhanna Army Depot, emphasis remains on operating like a business
Today, Roger DuPuis sits down with Kat Bolus to discuss her recent visit to Tobyhanna Army Depot for a story about what the facility does and how efficiency has been key to its success.