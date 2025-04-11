WVIA News Notes
Latest Stories from the WVIA News Team
Ex-Pa. governors, officials denounce attack on Governor's Residence, fear for future of democracy, society
Former Gov. Tom Wolf says the early Sunday attack on the Governor's Residence is not the way democracy or society should work. Former Gov. Ed Rendell says the ways to fight back against unwanted policies should be writing letters, attending protests and voting, not resorting to violence.
RECIPES OF THE REGION: Kids celebrate two weekends of Passover fun and traditional foods in Wilkes-Barre and Kingston
Before holding this year’s Seder dinner at the Friedman Jewish Community Center in Kingston, Gerri Kaplan hosted a “A Taste of Passover” at Temple Israel to teach kids the importance of Passover to Judaism’s history.