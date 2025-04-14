Wilkes University Allan Hamilton Dickson Program with Author George Saunders 4/14/25
George Saunders, author of 12 books, including the
novel, Lincoln in the Bardo, winner of the 2017
Man Booker Prize, speaking about his work in
anticipation of a visit to NEPA. He will be the
featured guest as part of the Wilkes
University English Department's Allan
Hamilton Dickson Spring Writer's Series, on
Tuesday, April 15, 2025 at 7:00 pm, at the
Dorothy Dickson Darte Center for the Performing
Arts, 239 S. River Street in Wilkes-Barre.
The event is free and open to the public.
Online registration is required: wilkes.edu/dickson