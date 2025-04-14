Wilkes University Allan Hamilton Dickson Program with Author George Saunders 4/14/25

George Saunders, author of 12 books, including the

novel, Lincoln in the Bardo, winner of the 2017

Man Booker Prize, speaking about his work in

anticipation of a visit to NEPA. He will be the

featured guest as part of the Wilkes

University English Department's Allan

Hamilton Dickson Spring Writer's Series, on

Tuesday, April 15, 2025 at 7:00 pm, at the

Dorothy Dickson Darte Center for the Performing

Arts, 239 S. River Street in Wilkes-Barre.

The event is free and open to the public.

Online registration is required: wilkes.edu/dickson