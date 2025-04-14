100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
ArtScene with Erika Funke

Wilkes University Allan Hamilton Dickson Program with Author George Saunders 4/14/25

Published April 14, 2025 at 6:09 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

George Saunders, author of 12 books, including the
novel, Lincoln in the Bardo, winner of the 2017

Man Booker Prize, speaking about his work in

anticipation of a visit to NEPA. He will be the

featured guest as part of the Wilkes

University English Department's Allan

Hamilton Dickson Spring Writer's Series, on

Tuesday, April 15, 2025 at 7:00 pm, at the

Dorothy Dickson Darte Center for the Performing

Arts, 239 S. River Street in Wilkes-Barre.

The event is free and open to the public.

Online registration is required: wilkes.edu/dickson

ArtScene with Erika Funke