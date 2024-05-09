Week of April 22nd

We start back in 1758 – it’s the week James Monroe is born in the Pittsburgh area. He went on to become the country’s 5th president - and eventually the namesake of Monroe County.

1889 – the Oklahoma land rush begins with a single cannon shot. Thousands come to claim some 2-million acres of land made available by the federal government.

1986 – the number four reactor at a nuclear power plant in Chernobyl catches fire and explodes, releasing large amounts of radiation into the atmosphere. Some 200-thousand people are believed to have been relocated after the accident.

I2014 – the city of Flint, Michigan changes its municipal water supply, sending lead and other contaminants into the water. It wasn’t until more than two years later that Flint residents were advised not to drink it.

And in 1977 – Studio 54 opens its doors in New York City. Despite its popularity then – and culturally – it would close just a little less than 3 years later.

