A Broom of One's Own

When Wicked puts a CyberSquad Seal of Approval on her new "Wickedy Brooms," it's up to the kids and Digit to make sure the brooms are as good as Wicked claims. They try them out, figuring out their speed - how far the different brooms go in a given amount of time. The brooms pass the test - but Wicked doesn't. They must race to Control Central and save Motherboard before Wicked's scheme succeeds!