Cyberchase

Hacker's Birthday Bash

Season 15 Episode 4 | 26m 20s

Buzz sets out to throw the best birthday ever for Hacker. Nothing but the finest food, decorations, and music will do! There’s just one problem—Buzz’s plans will cause way too much pollution! Delete brings in the CyberSquad to help.

Aired: 05/02/24 | Expires: 07/19/24
Extras
Watch 0:30
Cyberchase
Cyber Sound Quest
Play the new game Cyber Sound Quest on PBSKIDS.org or the PBS KIDS Games App!
Clip: 0:30
Watch 3:04
Cyberchase
The Belly Bowl: Part 3
Surf’s up! The CyberSquad catch a giant wave and continue their journey to stop Hacker.
Special: 3:04
Watch 2:52
Cyberchase
The Belly Bowl: Part 4
Safely back on land, the kids and Mimi climb Penguia Peak to find what Hacker is hiding.
Special: 2:52
Watch 4:12
Cyberchase
The Belly Bowl: Part 2
Trapped on ice, the CyberSquad must find a way to sail back to safety on shore!
Special: 4:12
Watch 4:51
Cyberchase
The Belly Bowl: Part 1
Mimi and the CyberSquad investigate a mysterious map of Penguia.
Special: 4:51
Watch 4:32
Cyberchase
The Belly Bowl: Part 5
Hacker tries to stop the CyberSquad from cracking his code.
Special: 4:32
Watch 3:49
Cyberchase
The Belly Bowl: Part 6
Mimi and the Darling Snowtrotters look to slide into victory at the Belly Bowl!
Special: 3:49
Watch 25:55
Cyberchase
Buen Clima o no, Parte 2
Hacker está calentando Stellandia. ¿Puede el CyberSquad detenerlo?
Episode: S14 E4 | 25:55
Watch 25:55
Cyberchase
Limpieza en la Isla 8
Inez lidia con ceder una querida reliquia; Delete pide ayuda al CyberSquad.
Episode: S14 E1 | 25:55
Watch 25:55
Cyberchase
Árboles, por favor
Inez y su hermana tienen ideas muy diferentes sobre cómo arreglar el patio de su edificio.
Episode: S14 E2 | 25:55
Latest Episodes
Watch 26:00
Cyberchase
The Heat Beneath Your Feet
The CyberSquad head to Dancing Water Springs to watch a super geyser!
Episode: S15 E8 | 26:00
Watch 27:00
Cyberchase
A Fungus Among Us
Hacker steals a cybersite’s precious fungi, while a new critter steals his heart!
Episode: S15 E6 | 27:00
Watch 26:25
Cyberchase
The Kite-Flying Showdown
Digit takes on Hacker in a high-flying adventure to protect Big Dune beach!
Episode: S15 E7 | 26:25
Watch 27:00
Cyberchase
The Domino Dilemma
The CyberSquad investigates a noisy problem in Botsberg. Can they quiet things down?
Episode: S15 E5 | 27:00
Watch 26:25
Cyberchase
Cyberdillos in the Outfield
Something’s causing chaos in Dingerville & Inez must share her bedroom with her sister.
Episode: S15 E2 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Cyberchase
If You Can't Stand the Heat
It's too hot in Factoria. Can the CyberSquad help beat the heat and save the flower show?
Episode: S15 E1 | 26:25
Watch 49:01
Cyberchase
Weather or Not
A green haze is heating up Stellandia. Can the CyberSquad and Bernice find the source?
Episode: S14 E6 | 49:01
Watch 25:55
Cyberchase
Buen Clima o no, Parte 2
Hacker está calentando Stellandia. ¿Puede el CyberSquad detenerlo?
Episode: S14 E4 | 25:55
Watch 25:55
Cyberchase
Árboles, por favor
Inez y su hermana tienen ideas muy diferentes sobre cómo arreglar el patio de su edificio.
Episode: S14 E2 | 25:55
Watch 26:30
Cyberchase
Weather or Not; Part 1
A green haze is heating up Stellandia. Can the CyberSquad and Bernice find the source?
Episode: S14 E3 | 26:30