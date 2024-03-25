100 WVIA Way
Hip-Hop is the sound of the future and the future is coming fast. Join our host, writer, multimedia producer and professor of media arts and culture Dr. Taj Frazier as he explores the way Hip-Hop artists and entrepreneurs are reshaping and remixing emerging technologies.

Watch 9:43
Hip-Hop and the Metaverse
How Hip-Hop speaks Truth to Power: Then and Now
How does Hip-Hop's history of championing underserved communities continue, today?
Episode: S1 E5 | 9:43
Watch 8:53
Hip-Hop and the Metaverse
What are Digital Twins and How Do They Keep Hip-Hop Fresh?
As Hip-Hop reached its 50th anniversary, how can its culture and artifacts be preserved?
Episode: S1 E4 | 8:53
Watch 9:02
Hip-Hop and the Metaverse
Avatar Evolution: The Pros and Cons of Virtual Artists
Are virtual avatars the next evolution for Hip-Hop?
Episode: S1 E3 | 9:02
Funding for HIP-HOP AND THE METAVERSE is provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Watch 7:48
Hip-Hop and the Metaverse
The Way Hip-Hop Artists Use AI is Going to Blow Your Mind!
Hip-Hop artists are retooling and developing AI to create new sounds and workflows.
Episode: S1 E2 | 7:48
Watch 9:40
Hip-Hop and the Metaverse
Hold Up, How Did Hip-Hop Become A Trailblazer in VR?
Hip-Hop artists adopt and remix new tech to make space for themselves in the Metaverse.
Episode: S1 E1 | 9:40
Extras
Watch 0:31
Hip-Hop and the Metaverse
Hip Hop and the Metaverse (Preview)
Dr. Taj Frazier explores artists and entrepreneurs remixing emerging technologies.
Preview: 0:31