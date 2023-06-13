100 WVIA Way
Hip-Hop and the Metaverse

How Hip-Hop speaks Truth to Power: Then and Now

Season 1 Episode 5 | 9m 43s

Hip-hop has a long history of representing and championing underserved communities as an activist voice and movement builder. Artists have used the power of song to reflect on social injustices, discrimination, and struggles faced in inequitable societies. In this episode we’ll meet artists who continue Hip-Hop's revolutionary legacy using new technologies to voice their lived experiences.

Aired: 06/13/23
Funding for HIP-HOP AND THE METAVERSE is provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Extras
Watch 8:53
Hip-Hop and the Metaverse
What are Digital Twins and How Do They Keep Hip-Hop Fresh?
As Hip-Hop reached its 50th anniversary, how can its culture and artifacts be preserved?
Episode: S1 E4 | 8:53
Watch 9:02
Hip-Hop and the Metaverse
Avatar Evolution: The Pros and Cons of Virtual Artists
Are virtual avatars the next evolution for Hip-Hop?
Episode: S1 E3 | 9:02
Watch 7:48
Hip-Hop and the Metaverse
The Way Hip-Hop Artists Use AI is Going to Blow Your Mind!
Hip-Hop artists are retooling and developing AI to create new sounds and workflows.
Episode: S1 E2 | 7:48
Watch 0:31
Hip-Hop and the Metaverse
Hip Hop and the Metaverse (Preview)
Dr. Taj Frazier explores artists and entrepreneurs remixing emerging technologies.
Preview: 0:31
Watch 9:40
Hip-Hop and the Metaverse
Hold Up, How Did Hip-Hop Become A Trailblazer in VR?
Hip-Hop artists adopt and remix new tech to make space for themselves in the Metaverse.
Episode: S1 E1 | 9:40
