How Hip-Hop speaks Truth to Power: Then and Now

Extras
As Hip-Hop reached its 50th anniversary, how can its culture and artifacts be preserved?
Are virtual avatars the next evolution for Hip-Hop?
Hip-Hop artists are retooling and developing AI to create new sounds and workflows.
Dr. Taj Frazier explores artists and entrepreneurs remixing emerging technologies.
Hip-Hop artists adopt and remix new tech to make space for themselves in the Metaverse.
Latest Episodes
As Hip-Hop reached its 50th anniversary, how can its culture and artifacts be preserved?
Are virtual avatars the next evolution for Hip-Hop?
Hip-Hop artists are retooling and developing AI to create new sounds and workflows.
Hip-Hop artists adopt and remix new tech to make space for themselves in the Metaverse.