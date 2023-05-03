What are Digital Twins and How Do They Keep Hip-Hop Fresh?

Extras
How does Hip-Hop's history of championing underserved communities continue, today?
Are virtual avatars the next evolution for Hip-Hop?
Hip-Hop artists are retooling and developing AI to create new sounds and workflows.
Hip-Hop artists adopt and remix new tech to make space for themselves in the Metaverse.
Dr. Taj Frazier explores artists and entrepreneurs remixing emerging technologies.

