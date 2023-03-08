The Way Hip-Hop Artists Use AI is Going to Blow Your Mind!

Extras
How does Hip-Hop's history of championing underserved communities continue, today?
As Hip-Hop reached its 50th anniversary, how can its culture and artifacts be preserved?
Are virtual avatars the next evolution for Hip-Hop?
Dr. Taj Frazier explores artists and entrepreneurs remixing emerging technologies.
Hip-Hop artists adopt and remix new tech to make space for themselves in the Metaverse.
Latest Episodes
Hip-Hop artists adopt and remix new tech to make space for themselves in the Metaverse.