100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Hip-Hop and the Metaverse

Avatar Evolution: The Pros and Cons of Virtual Artists

Season 1 Episode 3 | 9m 02s

Are virtual avatars the next evolution for Hip-Hop? And what are the problems they pose when they’re misused? In this episode, our host Taj Frazier, PhD takes a look at emerging Virtual Artists and the long history of musicians using alter egos to transform and explore their image and sound.

Aired: 04/05/23
Funding for HIP-HOP AND THE METAVERSE is provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Extras
Watch 9:43
Hip-Hop and the Metaverse
How Hip-Hop speaks Truth to Power: Then and Now
How does Hip-Hop's history of championing underserved communities continue, today?
Episode: S1 E5 | 9:43
Watch 8:53
Hip-Hop and the Metaverse
What are Digital Twins and How Do They Keep Hip-Hop Fresh?
As Hip-Hop reached its 50th anniversary, how can its culture and artifacts be preserved?
Episode: S1 E4 | 8:53
Watch 7:48
Hip-Hop and the Metaverse
The Way Hip-Hop Artists Use AI is Going to Blow Your Mind!
Hip-Hop artists are retooling and developing AI to create new sounds and workflows.
Episode: S1 E2 | 7:48
Watch 9:40
Hip-Hop and the Metaverse
Hold Up, How Did Hip-Hop Become A Trailblazer in VR?
Hip-Hop artists adopt and remix new tech to make space for themselves in the Metaverse.
Episode: S1 E1 | 9:40
Watch 0:31
Hip-Hop and the Metaverse
Hip Hop and the Metaverse (Preview)
Dr. Taj Frazier explores artists and entrepreneurs remixing emerging technologies.
Preview: 0:31
Latest Episodes
Watch 9:43
Hip-Hop and the Metaverse
How Hip-Hop speaks Truth to Power: Then and Now
How does Hip-Hop's history of championing underserved communities continue, today?
Episode: S1 E5 | 9:43
Watch 8:53
Hip-Hop and the Metaverse
What are Digital Twins and How Do They Keep Hip-Hop Fresh?
As Hip-Hop reached its 50th anniversary, how can its culture and artifacts be preserved?
Episode: S1 E4 | 8:53
Watch 7:48
Hip-Hop and the Metaverse
The Way Hip-Hop Artists Use AI is Going to Blow Your Mind!
Hip-Hop artists are retooling and developing AI to create new sounds and workflows.
Episode: S1 E2 | 7:48
Watch 9:40
Hip-Hop and the Metaverse
Hold Up, How Did Hip-Hop Become A Trailblazer in VR?
Hip-Hop artists adopt and remix new tech to make space for themselves in the Metaverse.
Episode: S1 E1 | 9:40