Hip-Hop and the Metaverse

Hold Up, How Did Hip-Hop Become A Trailblazer in VR?

Season 1 Episode 1 | 9m 40s

In this episode, we stop by South Los Angeles cultural hub Leimert Park, where Hip-Hop artists and entrepreneurs experiment with new technologies to create and reimagine possibilities of their craft in a digital space. Host Dr. Taj Frazier explores how Hip-Hop's revolutionary roots give artists and their communities the tools to navigate, innovate and transform spaces that are often overlooked.

Aired: 01/10/23
Funding for HIP-HOP AND THE METAVERSE is provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Hip-Hop and the Metaverse
How Hip-Hop speaks Truth to Power: Then and Now
How does Hip-Hop's history of championing underserved communities continue, today?
Episode: S1 E5 | 9:43
Watch 8:53
Hip-Hop and the Metaverse
What are Digital Twins and How Do They Keep Hip-Hop Fresh?
As Hip-Hop reached its 50th anniversary, how can its culture and artifacts be preserved?
Episode: S1 E4 | 8:53
Watch 9:02
Hip-Hop and the Metaverse
Avatar Evolution: The Pros and Cons of Virtual Artists
Are virtual avatars the next evolution for Hip-Hop?
Episode: S1 E3 | 9:02
Watch 7:48
Hip-Hop and the Metaverse
The Way Hip-Hop Artists Use AI is Going to Blow Your Mind!
Hip-Hop artists are retooling and developing AI to create new sounds and workflows.
Episode: S1 E2 | 7:48
Watch 0:31
Hip-Hop and the Metaverse
Hip Hop and the Metaverse (Preview)
Dr. Taj Frazier explores artists and entrepreneurs remixing emerging technologies.
Preview: 0:31
