Martha Walks the Dog/Martha's Got Talent

There's a new dog in town and, boy, is he mean! He barks so much that nobody can sleep. Helen and Martha decide they have to do something. They try steak, squeaky toys, soothing music, but nothing calms the beast within. / Weaselgraft just can't get Martha off his mind. He must have her. Maybe he can tempt her into his clutches with some well-placed praise and a lifetime supply of bones.